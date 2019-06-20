Cape Town – Capetonians had their say on what they believe President Cyril Ramaphosa should focus on in his State of the Nation address on Thursday evening, with jobs a burning issue. The government has launched initiatives such as the Employment Tax Incentive, with the aim to create 250 000 jobs a year, by encouraging employers to hire young and less experienced work-seekers, but the jury is still out whether this will come to fruition.

Nosi Mgoduka, 27, said: “All we can do as citizens is just wait and see and have hope that this won’t just be another promise that goes unfulfilled; that we will actually see a difference in the country because we have too many graduates coming out of varsity and they are stuck with no jobs or have to resort to things like standing at robots with placards describing their qualifications and it shouldn’t be like that.

“There should be something out there on the market. If this really is a promise that will make a difference in South Africa, then I can’t wait to see it."

Nabeel Cader, 24, from Mitchells Plain, said: “I’ve been off school five years. I’ve been studying in between and I’ve finally opened my own business, but if you not going to be doing that, there isn’t other work for you and employment is exactly what we need right now.”

Everencia Fortuin, 52, from Lansdowne, wants people from the age of 40 to 60 to be the main jobs focus of the president, to enable them to support their family.

“I’m not against the youth. The youth is the future of tomorrow, but how are you going to look after people that’s here right now?” she said.

