SPCA rescues ponies from state of neglect in Tafelsig

Cape Town - Ponies that were in a severe state of neglect, including emaciation and being kept in filthy conditions, were seized by the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA in Tafelsig. With the support of the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit, the CoGH SPCA seized both ponies and lodged criminal complaints against the owner for contraventions of the Animals Protection Act no.71 of 1962.

CoGH SPCA inspector Jeffery Mfini had been to the property on numerous occasions and had issued warnings to educate the owner in an attempt to uplift the welfare of the animals, the SPCA said in a statement. “All attempts to educate failed, resulting in an application to the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court for a court order to remove both ponies from owner care. “Both ponies were in severe states of neglect, emaciated, kept in filthy conditions and one had had overgrown hooves which must've caused her significant pain.

“Inspector Jeffery Mfini had issued several warnings before making an application to the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court for a court order. “As an organisation, we always strive to educate before taking legal action. “Both ponies slept warm and dry for the first time on Friday night.

“They were given food in the horsebox in transit to the SPCA. “They both ate all the way back to our Grassy Park facilities where they were fed again with a combination of oat hay supplemented with percentage. They were clearly starving, they didn't stop eating for hours. “Both ponies were seen by a farrier on Saturday and can now also walk comfortably for the first time in a very long time. They have also been seen by a vet,” said the statement.