Spike in diarrhoeal disease leading to deaths, spike in cholera cases

Cape Town: The National Department of Health has sounded the alarm over a diarrhoeal disease outbreak that has led to deaths, and a spike in cholera cases.

According to the department, it was informed of cases of people presenting with gastrointestinal symptoms in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, in the past few days, and this has led to over 50 people receiving medical care at Jubilee Hospital.

Six patients have lost their lives.

“Diarrhoeal disease is a common and often highly infectious condition that affects the stomach and intestines. It is a leading cause of child mortality and morbidity in the world, and mostly spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food and drinking water sources. Individuals generally become ill 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Some of the common symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever,” health spokesperson Foster Mohale explained.