‘Spirit of Ubuntu’ as more than 1 200 stranded by E Cape floods

Cape Town - Mop-up operations and assessments are under way in Nelson Mandela Bay following heavy rainfalls at the weekend which left several areas flooded, with affected residents being accommodated in community halls and churches. More than 1 200 residents had to be evacuated from their homes due to flooding.

By Monday afternoon, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) said its Human Settlements Directorate had activated interventions, including the provision of temporary structures for Edongweni families to relocate to Motherwell to unlock permanent relocation while assessments continue. NMBM Mayco member for Safety and Security Lawrence Troon said: “Parallel to the important social interventions, infrastructure and engineering teams are on the ground draining the water and reopening some affected roads. “We appeal to communities to refrain from illegally dumping foreign objects into our infrastructure because during heavy rains we see the negative impact caused by such acts.”

Charmaine Marconi, a resident from Lapland, an informal settlement in Kariega in the Eastern Cape, said at about 4pm on Saturday water starting rushing through the back door. “The water came into the kitchen and my children’s room. We just kept sweeping it out, but the water would just keep coming. It was very stressful, I couldn’t sleep at all,” the mother of four said. Troon said they were still concerned about KwaZakhele as a number of streets in that area were badly affected by the flooding. “Blankets have been provided by our Disaster Management and the Gift of the Givers is assisting.”

The Eastern Cape Transport Department said the floods were causing havoc on provincial roads. “Apart from the accidents the past 48 hours, we are now picking up mudslides. We call on road users, particularly those travelling on mountain passes, to be extra cautious as there are some fears we may see more of these mudslides as the soil is saturated. “There are no road closures, but we are keeping a close eye.”