SRCs march to NSFAS offices over funding woes

Cape Town - While Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Wednesday went on to praise the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in Parliament, student leaders from universities across the country threatened the financial aid body’s officials that they would barricade them in their office if their concerns were not addressed. More than 100 students led by Student Representative Councils (SRCs) from at least 14 institutions marched to the NSFAS Cape Town office on Wednesday, claiming officials have failed to respond to their funding concerns.

The students picketed for more than 30 minutes outside the office, asking executive staff members to step outside and receive their memorandum of demands. “We will not be addressed by any other staff or official who is not an executive member. A lot of our time has already been wasted. Many students came from afar. They knew we were coming here today, so they must not tell us to schedule another time.

“As SRCs we agreed that it’s either we are addressed, or no one will enter or leave this building,” said University of the Western Cape (UWC) SRC president Mandla-Onke Notyawa. Eventually, NSFAS chief financial officer Masile Ramorwesi and spokesperson Slumezi Skosana attended to the students. The students’ major concern was the direct payment plan in which NSFAS took full control over paying allowances to students via a third-party company.

This is currently a pilot project at some institutions, but was expected to be rolled out across the board from next Thursday. “We vehemently reject the introduction of the tender system in the payment of students. We demand an immediate end to NSFAS direct payment system and for institutions to continue their payment system to students,” SRC president Hlengiwe Dube read from the memorandum.

Meanwhile, Nzimande tabled the budget vote in Parliament where he announced an allocation of R133.8 billion for the 2023/24 financial year, with an annual average increase of 5.3%. “We are proud to say that the NSFAS is currently funding 1.1 million students with a budget allocation of R47.6 billion in the 2023 academic year,” he said. He also spoke about the direct payment that students rejected.