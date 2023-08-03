Stand-off between City, taxi operators far from over following violent clashes

The taxi industry and the City continue to be at loggerheads, with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape expected to meet with primary taxi associations on Thursday to come up with a plan of action. This follows clashes between taxi operators and the City’s traffic officers in the CBD on Tuesday, which saw cars being stoned and commuters stranded for hours.

According to Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith, traffic operations that resulted in 15 taxis being impounded led to the unrest. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said 27 men were arrested on charges under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, related to the tampering and damaging or destruction of essential infrastructure. “Reinforcement in the form of Public Order Police and Law Enforcement officials had been mobilised and deployed to stabilise the taxi unrest after taxi operators became riotous towards the traffic officers for enforcing the law.

Members had to use stun grenades to disperse the unruly taxi operators in order to restore stability in the area. In the process, the members arrested some of the protesters who blockaded the streets. “The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s court once charged. Members will remain on high alert in the area. High density patrols and visibility will be maintained,” said Potjie.

Smith said taxi operators continued not to abide by the law after two traffic officers conducting a routine traffic stop on Wednesday morning witnessed a taxi allegedly disobeying a red traffic light at the corner of Jan Smuts Drive and Govan Mbeki Road. “While attempting to issue a fine, the driver and his passenger became riotous, and started assaulting the officers. During the scuffle, one of the officers fired two shots, wounding one of the attackers in the leg. Both suspects were detained at Philippi SAPS. The officers sustained some bruises and scratches during the altercation.”

According to Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus, taxi operators reported that there was a big operation by law enforcement that ended at the entrance to the station deck, where drivers who were inside the rank could not move out without going through a “checkpoint”. “The same applied to vehicles that were coming to the rank. This resulted in a blockade, and the subsequent chaos that ensued. As Santaco we condemn all acts of violence by drivers. We also condemn in the strongest terms the behaviour of law enforcement officers who acted like gangsters and beat up drivers, and broke the windows of one of the taxis.

We have yet to hear the City condemn these acts of criminality by its own officers. “There is no consideration from (Smith) for the impact of his actions on broader society. He is consumed with his own sense of power and privilege and a deep-seated hatred for the taxi industry, which he often brands as thugs, Mafia and criminals,” he said. Hermanus accused Smith of not caring about the fate of the poor, who fend for themselves through the taxis taking them to work places.