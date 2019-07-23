Liyabona Budlela, 11, hopes fervently to represent the Western Cape at a karate championship in Durban this weekend. Photo: Supplied

Cape Times – A mere R3 800 is standing in the way of 11-year-old Liyabona Budlela showcasing her outstanding karate skills at the KSA Elite and SA Open Championship in Durban this weekend. Liyabona, from Hout Bay, has won several medals and is ranked fourth in her age division in South Africa.

She has never completed a tournament without scooping a medal - since the age of 9, she has bagged either gold or silver.

Budlela’s latest achievements include winning a silver medal against opponents from Botswana, and winning gold at the Karate South Africa tournament in Bloemfontein.

Unfortunately, she recently missed an opportunity to fly the SA flag and don the Protea colours in Namibia, due to not finding sponsorship.

Her father Welile said his daughter was a born champion.

“I am happy about the progress she has made in the three years she has been participating. Her journey also pushes her brother to train hard. Liyabona has been to places and events that I never had the privilege to attend.

“Karate is a super sport, especially, the discipline it instils in a person. I can see how it’s changed my child’s life. She is also good in art, academically, and she can sing,” he said.

The Moravian Primary School pupil, fondly known as Liya, was introduced to karate by her father, who had also practised the sport.

“My children showed interest when they would watch me train. They got a Sensei at the gym where I also train.

“Since then, they’ve been growing fast and strong. Liya has been participating at the regional, provincial, and national championships thanks to the training and support.

“It would break my heart if she misses another opportunity because of lack of funds,” said Welile.

The police officer and his unemployed wife only have three days to raise R3800.

The cost includes travelling costs, accommodation, and meals. Should Liyabona win in Durban, she will go on to participate at a tournament in Johannesburg, and at two more national championships.

The KSA Elite and SA Open Champs and KSA Awards will run from July 26 to 28.

To assist Liyabona you can contact her father on 062 356 6449.

Cape Times