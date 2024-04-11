Stay alert: Surge in remote jamming incidents at beaches

Remote jamming describes incidents when a remote device is used to block or jam the locking device of a car. When you press your vehicle's remote, the prospective thief presses a different remote button at the same time, effectively blocking the signal from your remote to your vehicle. This then allows them to access your vehicle to either steal items or even drive off with your car.

Security services have warned southern suburbs and surrounding areas’ residents about a possible increase in remote jamming incidents that have occurred at beaches in the area, following a number of reports they received.

Incidents have been reported at the beach parking areas close to Chapman’s Peak and in Fish Hoek, Fidelity Services said.

Fidelity Services Group head of communications Charnel Hattingh said: “We have received these reports from our own teams deployed in the area and there could very well be more such incidents that have taken place. (Police) need accurate crime stats and trends to respond effectively, and this is why we urge anyone who may have fallen victim to remote jamming in these areas to report it immediately.

“Our advice to residents is to be vigilant and never to approach any suspects. If you do become aware of any suspicious behaviour, please alert the SAPS or local security immediately. If you have friends driving into the area from other parts of the city to come from a swim, please share this warning with them. This will hopefully help ensure that everyone enjoys their day in the Deep South.”