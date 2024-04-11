Stay alert: Surge in remote jamming incidents at beaches

Security services have warned southern suburbs and surrounding areas’ residents about a possible increase in remote jamming incidents that have occurred at beaches in the area, following a number of reports they received.
Remote jamming describes incidents when a remote device is used to block or jam the locking device of a car. When you press your vehicle's remote, the prospective thief presses a different remote button at the same time, effectively blocking the signal from your remote to your vehicle. This then allows them to access your vehicle to either steal items or even drive off with your car.
Incidents have been reported at the beach parking areas close to Chapman’s Peak and in Fish Hoek, Fidelity Services said.
Fidelity Services Group head of communications Charnel Hattingh said: “We have received these reports from our own teams deployed in the area and there could very well be more such incidents that have taken place. (Police) need accurate crime stats and trends to respond effectively, and this is why we urge anyone who may have fallen victim to remote jamming in these areas to report it immediately.
“Our advice to residents is to be vigilant and never to approach any suspects. If you do become aware of any suspicious behaviour, please alert the SAPS or local security immediately. If you have friends driving into the area from other parts of the city to come from a swim, please share this warning with them. This will hopefully help ensure that everyone enjoys their day in the Deep South.”
Some advice on safety tips for parking :
- Before You Park:
- Always lock your doors
- Roll up and lock your windows
- Do not leave valuables in sight
- Put valuables and packages in the trunk or out of sight before arriving at the parking facility.
- If you have the option, choose a parking spot that is well-lit.
- Do not hide a spare key in or on your car - it can be found.
- Be aware and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling the Fidelity ADT Monitoring Centre on 086 12 12 301, or any of the police stations across the Deep South, such as:
SAPS Fish Hoek 021 784 2700/ 2720
SAPS Muizenberg 021 787 9000/ 9014
SAPS Hout Bay 021 791 9300.
Anyone with information about these incidents can also contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
After You Park:
- Walk with a confident and positive attitude.
- Don't walk alone at night.
- When Returning to Your Vehicle:
- If possible, return to your car with an escort or in a group
- Have your key in hand
- When approaching your vehicle look inside before entering to make sure there are no unwanted occupants. After entering, lock all doors.
- Once inside the car, lock the door and start the engine. Start moving the car as soon as possible after getting situated.
- If there is any concern for personal safety, for any reason, notify the police or any local security guard immediately.
- Avoid desolate areas that are lightly travelled and, when possible, walk to your vehicle with others.
- Never offer rides to people you do not know
- If you are unable to locate your car, don’t be afraid to ask a parking attendant or security guard for help.
Tips as provided by the Professional Parking Association
Cape Times