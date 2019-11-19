Kayamandi land activist Midasi Wanana Picture: Supplied
Cape Town – Stellenbosch police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attempted murder of DA activist Thembile Joko in Kayamandi.

Joko was the third land activist in the town to fall victim to a shooting this year.

The alleged attack on him followed the murders of Midisi Wanana in August and former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako, who was shot dead in his tavern on November 3.

Joko was wounded near his home last Thursday morning and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said: “A 35-year-old male suspect was arrested in Kayamandi on charges of attempted murder.

“The suspect is in custody until his next appearance on November 26 in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court.”

Land activist leader Zola Ndalasi said the attack on Joko was an alleged retaliation shooting following Mcako’s murder.

Ndalasi said he hoped more people would be arrested so that the killings would stop.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Stellenbosch police at 021 809 5000, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211. 

Cape Times