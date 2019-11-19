Kayamandi land activist Midasi Wanana Picture: Supplied

Cape Town – Stellenbosch police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attempted murder of DA activist Thembile Joko in Kayamandi. Joko was the third land activist in the town to fall victim to a shooting this year.

The alleged attack on him followed the murders of Midisi Wanana in August and former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako, who was shot dead in his tavern on November 3.

Joko was wounded near his home last Thursday morning and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said: “A 35-year-old male suspect was arrested in Kayamandi on charges of attempted murder.