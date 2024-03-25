Stellenbosch University Convocation election might be challenged

The newly appointed Stellenbosch University (SU) Convocation executive committee has taken office after four candidates were disqualified during the elections. Nine candidates were running for the executive committee positions, which could only be filled by five elected representatives.

The procedure allows that nominated members may campaign through their personal social media platforms after the nominations have been published and during the elections, until the elections have been concluded. However, candidates who use the SU logo, brand, database or mailing list will be disqualified as candidates. According to the university, a complaint of non-compliance with the procedure with specific reference to the use of the SU trademark was registered with the office of the registrar, Dr Ronel Retief, on Wednesday afternoon.

Retief said the complaint was considered in accordance and in consultation with the necessary bodies, including the SU trademark office as well as the university's brand identity office. “The design elements and overall aesthetic were found to closely associate the campaign material with SU's trademark. The use of Stellenbosch University's name, together with the maroon and gold colour combination and design elements, are considered part of the SU brand,” said Retief. She said the procedure that was clearly communicated to candidates specifically prohibits the use of the university’s brand in campaigns, and correspondence also noted a previous instance in which a candidate was disqualified on the basis of this clause.

“It is important to note, in the instance of a contravention of this nature and upon notice to the office of the registrar, such office has no alternative but to apply the rules and disqualify the candidate(s) from further participating. “Although Dr Theo de Jager is also on the campaign poster, he is not affected by this transgression as he was, at the time, already elected to the position of president. He was the only valid nomination received for the vacancy of president and declared duly elected on March 18, 2024,” Retief said.

Four other candidates were all disqualified, and the remaining candidates were automatically elected to the positions they were nominated for. The new vice-president is Lwazi Phakade, the secretary is Nomzamo Ntombela and additional members are Taryn Cohn and Simphiwe Malaza. They all started their three-year terms on Friday. However, reports have since emerged that the disqualified candidates have reached out to their lawyers in an effort to fight the decision.