Asanele Same Picture: Facebook Cape Town – Police are continuing their investigations into the recent disappearances of a Karoo resident, a Stellenbosch University student and a Hout Bay teen. Hester Luke, 61, from Leeu-Gamka, was last seen on November 28 and was reported missing by a relative. Residents found her underwear, shoes and tights in bushes near the N1. Southern Cape police spokesperson Chris Spies said: “The search and investigation into the disappearance of this missing person continues.” He said anyone with information can anonymously contact the Leeu-Gamka detective branch’s Corrie Roos on 0798940018 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Maties student Asanele Same’s disappearance was reported to the police on December 9 by her brother after she was last seen on campus on December 6.

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana has appealed to the public for assistance in locating MSc student Same, 28, who is slender with brown eyes and is 1.74m tall.

Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said: “The university community remains deeply concerned about Same’s disappearance and is in daily contact with the SAPS on the matter.

"We still request anyone with information on Same’s whereabouts to urgently contact Stellenbosch SAPS on 021 809 5015, or our own campus security on 021 808 2333. New information will be shared on the university’s social media platforms.”

Rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers said: “She was last seen on our Stellenbosch campus during the early hours of Friday (6 December) and it has been confirmed that the student shuttle dropped her off at her place of residence in Idas Valley.”

People who know her whereabouts can also call the investigating officer on 082 559 4646 or the Stellenbosch police on 021 809 5000.

The Pink Ladies said in its missing persons notice that Same had been staying with her brother in Blue Downs prior to disappearing.

The notice advised anyone who knew of Same’s whereabouts to call the police on 021 809 9140 or the Pink Ladies NGO at 072 214 7439 or 083 378 882 or 08600 12111.

Police are also searching for Primerose Gonzo, 17, who went missing on Sunday. She was last seen by her father in Hout Bay at 4pm on the day.

She was wearing a white top, short blue jeans and a jacket. She has not been home since.

