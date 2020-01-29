Cape Town – While Stellenbosch University has banned the use of alcohol at residences and university premises from this year, the University of the Western Cape has had a long-standing policy on alcohol.
The temporary ban came into effect at Stellenbosch University on January 1 this year. During the review period, no alcohol can be consumed in student accommodation or on the university's premises until the residence rules have been reviewed.
Two incidents in the past year – related to a fatal booze drinking incident, after the student had choked in his sleep, and gender-based violence and sexual harassment – played a part in the decision.
Stellenbosch University said it is serious about tackling incidents of gender-based violence on campus and has also banned the storing of alcohol at residences.
Spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the Stellenbosch University management also wants to decrease incidents of binge drinking.