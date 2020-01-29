Stellenbosch University moves to curb alcohol abuse, gender-based violence









Stellenbosch University Picture: Facebook Cape Town – While Stellenbosch University has banned the use of alcohol at residences and university premises from this year, the University of the Western Cape has had a long-standing policy on alcohol. The temporary ban came into effect at Stellenbosch University on January 1 this year. During the review period, no alcohol can be consumed in student accommodation or on the university's premises until the residence rules have been reviewed. Two incidents in the past year – related to a fatal booze drinking incident, after the student had choked in his sleep, and gender-based violence and sexual harassment – played a part in the decision. Stellenbosch University said it is serious about tackling incidents of gender-based violence on campus and has also banned the storing of alcohol at residences. Spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the Stellenbosch University management also wants to decrease incidents of binge drinking.

"We have to now step up and take ownership of how we are going to combat the difficulties that make our living and learning communities unsafe and unwelcoming spaces for many of our students and newcomers…

"We are jointly setting up working groups to tackle various aspects of the problem of gender-based violence," the university said.

"These rules stay in place until new residence rules that have the positive impact of changing the binge-drinking culture to a culture where drinking limits consumers' blood alcohol content to 0.08% are agreed upon," the university said.

"We are open to a period of engaging conversations with our students about the ways in which we will combat these difficulties to make our living and learning communities safe and welcoming spaces for all."

UWC media, marketing and communications manager Gasant Abarder said on Wednesday: "The University of the Western Cape already has a long-standing policy which states that no alcohol is allowed on any of the residences. This is strictly enforced."

UWC's 2019 general calendar states on page 94: "3.5.1.10 No student may consume, possess or distribute alcohol upon any property or premises owned or controlled by the University without due authorization."

UCT did not reply to a request for comment by the time of publishing.

