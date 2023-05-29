Stellenbosch University power struggle intensifies

Cape Town - Stellenbosch University’s (SU) highly-anticipated extraordinary Convocation meeting was expected to be held on Thursday, with two motions against executive members. An invitation letter, seen by the Cape Times, was sent to all Convocation members informing them that they could attend either in person or virtually.

The letter explained that the Convocation comprised SU’s rector, the vice-rectors, chief operating officer, full-time academic staff and former full-time academic staff who have left on account of retirement. “The purpose of the meeting is to discuss two motions that were received from members of the Convocation dated May 2, 2023 and May 16, respectively,” the letter read. The urgent request for an extraordinary meeting of the Convocation, with intentions for a vote of no-confidence against SU’s Convocation executive committee, was issued on May 2.

The petition by Convocation member Dr Louise van Rhyn was seconded by 246 other members, and stated that the members have lost confidence in the Convocation executive committee with the exception of the vice-president Dr Rudi Buys, and the remainder should vacate their offices as they acted in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner. The petition opposed calls that vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers resigned. This after nepotism allegations were levelled against De Villiers, that he used his discretionary rights to ensure the placement of his wife’s nephew at the institution’s medical school, despite some applicants having better academic results.

Convocation president advocate Jan Heunis had confirmed receiving the letter with secretary, Frederick van Dyk, and that he would convene a meeting of the convocation. “The allegations regarding the rector’s nepotism are undisputed and the convocation’s executive is of the view that he should resign in the best interests of the SU,” said Heunis. On May 16, another motion called for Buys to vacate his position and for a new vice-president of the executive committee to be elected.

Buys was accused of staging a campaign against executive committee members in the media, sowing division and damaging the image of the university. Buys had expressed his opposition against Heunis’s decision over the De Villiers matter. He had said to the Cape Times that they had “decided on his guilt prematurely, demanded his resignation and had done so publicly in a way to embarrass the university, and on behalf of 230 000 people who were not consulted with on such a critical matter relating to the university”.