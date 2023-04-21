Stellenbosch University rocked by rugby player’s sudden death

Cape Tow - Stellenbosch University is mourning the loss of final year student, Renaldo Dickson, 20, who died after collapsing during a touch rugby training session on campus. Dickson, from Randburg, was a final-year BComm Financial Accounting student, and collapsed during an informal touch rugby and skills training session hosted by Stellenbosch University’s Majuba men’s residence last Thursday.

He was rushed to Stellenbosch MediClinic, where he was declared dead shortly after arrival. The university’s deputy vice-chancellor of Learning and Teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, who has been in contact with the family, said they had extended their condolences. Dickson’s friend, Liam Ness said he was the embodiment of positivity, and a remarkable character loved by friends and family.

“Renaldo was born into a small, tight-knit community of kind-hearted people, which paved the way for his strong values and remarkable character that permeated his interactions with friends, family, and strangers alike. “Renaldo was sincere, enthusiastic, and an embodiment of positivity that radiated from him in every situation,“ he said. Mujaba Residence head, Professor Wilbur Kraak said the news of Dickson’s passing came as a shock to the campus community.

Dickson lived in the residence for two years. “This came as a shock to residents of Majuba and we are still hurting. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family,” he said.

“Renaldo’s infectious laughter and warm smile will always be remembered and cherished by all who knew him. “As we say goodbye, we take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on in the memories and stories we share. “We will always treasure the moments we spent together, and the happiness he brought into our lives. His legacy of joy and kindness inspire us forever. ”

Ilhaam Groenewald of the Maties Sport and the Maties Rugby Club extended their condolences to Dickson’s family. “We are saddened and pray for peace and comfort for this family, friends and rugby mates, during this difficult time of bereavement. Renaldo’s mom indicated that he enjoyed his time at the university and loved it so much, including playing campus rugby,” Groenewald said.