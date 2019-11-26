Insect experts from Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Department of Conservation Ecology and Entomology are now part of a large research project to develop the technology needed to better detect, prevent and manage Europe’s growing fruit fly problem.
Involving experts from 15 countries, the university’s research group of Prof John Terblanche, an expert in insect physiology, and Prof Pia Addison, an expert on pest management, are involved in the “in-silico boosted, pest prevention and off-season focused integrated pest management against new and emerging fruit flies” project, dubbed the OFF-Season FF-IMP project.
The project focuses on three specific species of true fruit flies: the eastern fruit fly, the peach fruit fly and the Mediterranean fruit fly (Ceratitis capitata), which has become an emerging problem, even in temperate fruit production areas on the continent.
Terblanche said the SU team will gather data for fruit fly populations found in southern Africa.