‘Still beaming’ Gunn-Salie honoured with prestigious arts award

Accepting the award for Outstanding Visual Artist at the inaugural Cultural and Creative Industry Awards, Haroon Gunn-Salie acknowledged the sacrifices of activists which contributed to democracy. The awards, hosted by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, aimed to acknowledge the wisdom, voice and experience of the creative community and its indomitable positive influence on the country’s nation-building project and ability to inspire the world.

Gunn-Salie said he was still “beaming from ear to ear” after accepting his accolade, along with other winners at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday. “It is a deep honour being awarded the Outstanding Visual Artist. It was quite a competitive affair in general and really shines the light on the role the cultural industry plays. I also must give respect to the ministry for deciding to initiate these awards... I am deeply appreciative, grateful and honoured”. He said while he was “shaking with nerves” on awards night, he had high hopes.

Gunn-Salie submitted two bodies of work and said one of the art pieces was a 10-year project he had been working on with the Imam Haron family, and was included in his “Amongst Men” art piece which was exhibited in Jedi, Saudi Arabia. He dedicated his award to Umkhonto weSizwe’s Ashley Kriel Detachment. “I wanted to continue a legacy of activism and fighting spirit. I was born into the Ashley Kriel Detachment and my dedication to them came firstly from the bottom of my heart but secondly it came to a standing ovation. As soon as I did the dedication, everybody stood up and that is testament to the sacrifices that made democracy possible for us to celebrate,” said Gunn-Salie.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said the awards were an integrated all-encompassing platform for the arts, culture and heritage sector. “We envision this to be the most desired cultural recognition in the South African creative industry in the years to come. I am excited that this takes place at a time when as a country we are celebrating 30 years of democracy. “This is one of the milestones of the emancipation of our people. The department intends to confer these awards annually to well-deserving South Africans who are leading creatives in all the recognised creative sector disciplines and sub-domains. These would be creatives who demonstrate dedication to excellence, and shining the spotlight within their artistic space,” said Kodwa.

The Living Legend Special Recognition award was awarded to PJ Powers, while Outstanding Theatre Production went to Monageng Motshabi. The inaugural Lifetime Achievement award was bestowed on Dr Esther Mahlangu. Zizipho Poswa was awarded Outstanding Crafter award, while Gregory Maqoma walked away with the Outstanding Dance Production award.