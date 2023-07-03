Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok ready to tie the knot with high school sweetheart

While Libbok looked set to get his first Rugby Championship start on Saturday, more good news was that Libbok’s girlfriend said “yes” when he recently proposed.

The South African rugby team will go up against Australia in Pretoria in the first Rugby Championship Test this Saturday, as they look to keep their Loftus Versfeld unbeaten record intact.

Meanwhile, an elated Libbok took to social media to share the special news alongside pictures of the couple enjoying an intimate picnic on a farm, with the caption: “She said YES!!!🥂🤍💍#1July2023.”

According to reports, he had told her they were off to a couples photo shoot, when he surprised her with a proposal. The two met at school, while sharing some classes at Outeniqua High in George.