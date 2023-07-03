Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok ready to tie the knot with high school sweetheart

The Stormers' Manie Libbok is officially engaged to his high school sweetheart, Verna-Lee Arries.
While Libbok looked set to get his first Rugby Championship start on Saturday, more good news was that Libbok’s girlfriend said “yes” when he recently proposed.
The South African rugby team will go up against Australia in Pretoria in the first Rugby Championship Test this Saturday, as they look to keep their Loftus Versfeld unbeaten record intact.
Meanwhile, an elated Libbok took to social media to share the special news alongside pictures of the couple enjoying an intimate picnic on a farm, with the caption: “She said YES!!!🥂🤍💍#1July2023.”
According to reports, he had told her they were off to a couples photo shoot, when he surprised her with a proposal. The two met at school, while sharing some classes at Outeniqua High in George.
Last year, in an interview with The Insider SA, Arries said: “We were in the same business class and that’s where we met. He was very shy and quiet. I’m very bubbly so I was the first one talking to him.”
He responded: “She caught my eye from the word go, to be honest I just wanted to be close to her.”
According to Arries, the two had a lot in common, including athletics.
“We are both very calm, we don’t like being around too many people. We like to go watch movies and eat out. We like animals,” the future Mrs Libbok said last year.
Cape Times