Lifeguard Cameron Vannithing Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Strand indoor swimming pool lifeguard Cameron Vannithing has been hailed for resuscitating an unconscious man after saving him from drowning at the Strand beach at the weekend. Vannithing was on duty at the Strand indoor swimming pool when he heard someone shouting that a bather was in trouble at the beach.

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “This young man didn’t think twice about going into the water to pull out the victim who had already almost drowned.

"Back on land, Cameron performed CPR and when paramedics arrived, he kept up the chest compressions all the way to the hospital, where doctors managed to find a pulse.

“There is no doubt that without his quick actions, there would have been an addition to the number of beach drownings.”

He commended the City’s lifeguards for their dedication and commitment, which ensured there were no drownings at City pools.

“This does not mean there were no incidents at the pools and lifeguards had their hands full with more than 300 help-outs and assisting in near-drownings,” he added.

The City’s public swimming pools attracted thousands of visitors over the school holidays, said Badroodien, adding that only 19 of the City’s 35 facilities had been opened to continue water saving, and would remain open until the end of January.

Giving pool safety tips, Badroodien said children under seven should be accompanied by an adult at all times and that no alcohol, banned substances, glass containers or weapons of any kind were allowed on the premises.

Also, no rough play, running, dunking or diving off shoulders, as well as swimming near or under the diving boards, was allowed.

If in trouble, swimmers should try to stay calm, raise their hand and wave for attention, or get to the edge of the pool to hold on. They should not grab anyone else, as they would pull them down into the water with them. If someone was in trouble, alert a lifeguard immediately; don't get into water that is too deep to stand in.

Patrons were reminded that once a pool had reached its capacity, no more patrons would be allowed in.

“There are still a few weeks left before pools close and I want to encourage residents to use the facilities responsibly. If you’re unsure of the rules, speak to our lifeguards and also inform them if you’re not confident in the water,” said Badroodien.

