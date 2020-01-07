Cape Town – Shosholoza Meyl passengers have complained of being stuck at the derelict Prince Albert Road station in the Western Cape without explanation.
What was supposed to be a 20-hour journey to Cape Town has turned into an ordeal, with complaints of train doors being locked due to safety concerns, blocked toilets and a lack of food and water.
The train left Johannesburg on Sunday and was meant to arrive in Cape Town yesterday, but has been stuck at Prince Albert Road since Monday night due to locomotive failure.
What exacerbated the situation was that one of its rescue coaches broke down en route last night, EWN reported.
The situation was complicated even further by work being done on train lines, which only reopened in the early hours on Tuesday, and delayed other coaches being sent.