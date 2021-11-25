Suppliers warned against using misleading advertising for Black Friday

CAPE TOWN - As consumers prepare to spend their hard earned money during Black Friday, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) warned suppliers against deploying misleading advertising to lure consumers into making purchases. NCC commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) makes it prohibited conduct for any supplier to market any goods or services in a manner that is misleading, fraudulent or deceptive in any way.

“This includes the price at which the goods may be supplied or the relationship of the price to any previous price or competitor’s price for comparable or similar goods or services,” she added. The NCC also reminded consumers it is important to know the original prices of items they intend buying during this period and whether the sale price is indeed a bargain or not. Suppliers found to have contravened the Act may face an administrative fine of R1 million or up to 10% of their total annual turnover, whichever is the greater.

“We remind consumers to be vigilant before parting with their money. Consumers are also reminded it is within their rights not to accept defective goods from any supplier,” Mabuza said. The purpose of the CPA among others is to promote fair business practices while protecting consumers from unconscionable, unfair, and unreasonable practices. To ensure the commission fully protects consumers and enforces the provisions of the Act, consumers are urged to monitor and report these practices to the commission.