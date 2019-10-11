Cape Town – UWC's Creative Arts Choir will be holding a two-hour fund- and food-raising concert tomorrow to help ensure that no student has to write an exam on an empty stomach.
Last year's concert at the main hall was attended by 500 people. The food security concert initiative starts at 5pm and the entrance fee is R30, with people also being asked to donate foodstuffs.
Choirmaster Sibusiso Njeza, who works at the ResLive (student affairs) office, told the Cape Times on Friday: "In a few weeks' time students will be writing exams and some will be going hungry – this initiative helps bridge that gap.
"The choir saw this as an opportunity to give back to the community so we started the concert last year. We are supporting a skills, resource and exchange programme run by the ResLive office at UWC.
"When students are having a challenge with food, they can come to the office and we will help them.