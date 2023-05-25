Surrey Estate residents fed up with crime

Cape Town – Frustrated Surrey Estate residents descended on the homes of alleged drug dealers in the area at the weekend. Hundreds of residents from Surrey Estate in Athlone and neighbouring areas gathered to march to several homes they said housed “known drug dealers” to tell them that they were “fed-up”.

Members of the local neighbourhood watch, religious leaders and community activists were at the forefront of the march against a rise in criminal activity in the area. “The residents are tired and the march was to give them warnings to stop their illegal activities,” a resident said. “We had to stand and show them that we know who they are and what they do and we won’t stand for it anymore, our children are suffering and this is becoming a pandemic in the community. The residents are tired, they are fed-up with these people who ruin our children’s futures. They are at their wit’s end and the mobilising against crime was out of desperation for change.” Another resident said that one of the houses they visited belonged to a ‘notorious americans gang member’.