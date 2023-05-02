Survivor tells of ‘horror’ Swellendam bus crash

Cape Town - One of the survivors of a fatal accident that claimed the lives of four people while on their way to Cape Town from a church retreat, near Swellendam, has told how he watched his life flash right before his eyes. More than 40 people were injured in the accident on Saturday, with the passengers believed to be parishioners from various churches, including St Aidan’s, St Saviour’s and St Matthew’s.

The occupants were returning to Cape Town after spending five days at the Carmel Coastal Retreat near George. The bus overturned after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle along the N2. Beresford Williams, one of occupants of the bus, said: “It was tragic.

Everything happened in a flash. We were driving home to Cape Town in high spirits, we had a great retreat and we were very happy. But before I knew it, the bus was lying on the side of the road. I had excruciating pain in my neck and back. It was indescribable. One minute we were on our way home, and the next we were fighting for survival.” Williams, from Plumstead, travelled to the retreat with his wife and fellow church members. He said his wife was still recovering in hospital. Four churchgoers were killed and over 40 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the N2 in Swellendam. “We joined the retreat just for the time away, to recharge and to praise and worship God. Also to be with friends and family,” he said.

Western Cape Department of Health spokespersons Maret Lesch said three patients remained at Tygerberg Hospital, two in a serious condition and one in a stable condition. “We can confirm that sadly four passengers were declared deceased at the accident scene. “All patients who were transferred to Caledon Hospital have been discharged.

“Two patients were transferred from Swellendam Hospital to Tygerberg Hospital for further care, and the rest of the patients who were treated at Swellendam Hospital have been discharged. One patient was admitted to George Hospital, but has since been transferred to a private hospital.” Condolences have poured in for family and friends who lost their loved ones in the accident. The bus company contracted for the tour, HG Travelling, reportedly said the driver of the bus was injured and still in shock.