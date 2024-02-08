Suspect, 52, arrested in Eastern Cape for RAF fraud

A 52-year-old foreign national has been arrested on charges related to Road Accident Fund (RAF) fraud and corruption in connection with an accident in the Goodwood area which left a minor critically injured after she was struck by an unidentified vehicle in 2011. The East London-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) team of the Hawks, in conjunction with East London Crime Intelligence, apprehended the suspect on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Avele Fumba said: “The investigation stems from an alleged hit-and-run incident that occurred at the intersection of Voortrekker Road and Emily Hobhouse Road in the Goodwood area of Cape Town in July 2011. It is reported that a minor was struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene. “Subsequent to the incident, a claim was filed with the Road Accident Fund on behalf of the minor through legal representatives based in Southernwood, East London. However, enquiries by the victim revealed discrepancies as the purported successful claim of over R2 million was allegedly deposited into a trust account of the law firm where the suspect served as the sole signatory.” Consequently, the matter was reported to the SCCI team of the Hawks, prompting an intensive inquiry into the fraudulent activities surrounding the RAF claim. Working in tandem with East London Crime Intelligence, the SCCI team meticulously pieced together evidence leading to the suspect’s apprehension.