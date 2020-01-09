Cape Town – A police investigation into the disappearance of a girl who was reported missing in Grassy Park has led to the arrest of a 48-year-old suspect.
The body of the 12-year-old Michaela Williams, from New Horizons, Pelican Park, was discovered in Philippi in the early hours today, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.
Michaela was last seen playing in front of her Crane Street residence at 7pm on Tuesday.
She was reported missing during the early hours of Wednesday by her mother, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said earlier.
"Michaela was last seen in the company of an adult male who also resides in Crane Street and who is currently not at home," Traut said.