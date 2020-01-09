Suspect arrested after 'pointing out where missing Grassy Park girl's body was'









Image: Facebook / Western Cape Missing Persons Unit Cape Town – A police investigation into the disappearance of a girl who was reported missing in Grassy Park has led to the arrest of a 48-year-old suspect. The body of the 12-year-old Michaela Williams, from New Horizons, Pelican Park, was discovered in Philippi in the early hours today, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said. Michaela was last seen playing in front of her Crane Street residence at 7pm on Tuesday. She was reported missing during the early hours of Wednesday by her mother, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said earlier. "Michaela was last seen in the company of an adult male who also resides in Crane Street and who is currently not at home," Traut said.

According to Potelwa, vital information was followed as part of the investigation and the suspect interviewed. The interview led to him pointing out where the body was.

The suspect, who was reportedly out on parole, has subsequently been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"A post-mortem will soon be conducted to determine how she died and whether any more charges could be added," said Potelwa.

"Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata has expressed shock that yet another child has died in such a horrific manner.

"She thanked those involved in the search and reiterated that the perpetrator deserves a very harsh sentence.

“While this will not bring back the life lost, the lengthy incarceration of the perpetrator will ensure the communities of Cape Town are much safer.”

Meanwhile, there was good news after the return of Kimberley Sozinyu from Browns Farm in Philippi and Theresa Nganda from Samora Machel this week.

The 16-year-old Kimberley, who went missing on December 29, 201 returned home unharmed and safe.

The 15-year-old Theresa, who disappeared on January 2, is also unharmed and safe.

Cape Times