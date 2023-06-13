Suspect arrested after woman's body dumped at Macassar Beach

Cape Town - A 41-year-old man was expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the murder of a woman whose body was dumped at Macassar Beach.
The woman’s body was found by a fisherman on May 27.
Her body was one of four found dumped at the beach in the space of just over a week.
Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie said an autopsy on the woman showed she had also been raped.
The suspect was arrested on Monday after police obtained a warrant for the arrest at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.
“Meticulous, evidence-based investigation through the analysis of forensic evidence proved to be successful with the arrests of a 41-year-old man in connection with the body of a woman that was discovered on Macassar Beach on May 27, 2023, at about 7:30am by a fisherman who alerted police.
“The suspect is due to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Thursday, June 15,” said Pojie.
Acting provincial police commissioner, Major-General Bongani Maqashalala, lauded the investigation team.
“This breakthrough will also bring some sort of comfort and closure to the bereaved family and loved ones of the deceased.
“The increased high density patrols will be maintained in the Macassar policing precinct where a total of four bodies were recently discovered. Specialised detectives from the provincial detectives had been assigned to assist the local detective branch to probe the occurrences,” he said.
