Suspect arrested after woman's body dumped at Macassar Beach

Cape Town - A 41-year-old man was expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the murder of a woman whose body was dumped at Macassar Beach. The woman’s body was found by a fisherman on May 27.

Her body was one of four found dumped at the beach in the space of just over a week. Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie said an autopsy on the woman showed she had also been raped. The suspect was arrested on Monday after police obtained a warrant for the arrest at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

“Meticulous, evidence-based investigation through the analysis of forensic evidence proved to be successful with the arrests of a 41-year-old man in connection with the body of a woman that was discovered on Macassar Beach on May 27, 2023, at about 7:30am by a fisherman who alerted police. “The suspect is due to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Thursday, June 15,” said Pojie. Acting provincial police commissioner, Major-General Bongani Maqashalala, lauded the investigation team.