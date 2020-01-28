Cape Town – The city's first all-female crew, from NCC Wildfires, were among the more than 150 firefighters that helped to contain the devastating blaze in the Noordhoek wetlands yesterday.
The fires started on Sunday and were extinguished by 7pm yesterday, with NCC Wildfires and Working on Fire among the volunteer service crews assisting in tackling the blaze.
Table Mountain National Park fire manager Philip Prins told Cape Talk the fires were started deliberately. The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service has arrested a man suspected of arson.
No damage to property or injuries have yet been reported, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said on Tuesday, but the fire had at one stage advanced towards residential areas, with three helicopters and a spotter being deployed.
Had the blaze reach Chapman's Peak, Carelse said, it would have put the firefighters at risk.