Suspect wounded during police shoot-out in Delft

A suspect was left wounded in Delft during an exchange of fire with police during a robbery. The man and his alleged accomplice are now facing charges relating to the firearm control act, attack on police and attempted murder.

According to police spokesperson Wesley Twigg, members of the Delft police crime prevention unit were conducting crime-prevention patrols on Saturday morning to combat gang-related shooting. While on the road in one of the hotspot areas they received a complaint of a robbery in progress in Minnesota Street, Eindhoven. “The members responded to the complaint and upon approaching the crime scene the suspects saw the police vehicle and started shooting in their direction whereby the members returned fire. Both suspects were arrested and a .38 special revolver and a 9mm pistol with ammunition were recovered. The adult males face charges with regards to the Firearm Control Act, Attack on police and attempted murder. One suspect was injured during the shoot-out with the police,” said Twigg.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Last Monday an 18-year-old from Leiden, Delft was killed in Afram Street, the shooting was suspected to be gang related as another teenager was shot a few days before this incident. “According to reports, members attended a shooting incident at the mentioned address and upon arrival at the scene, they found a male with bullet wounds to his head, with no signs of life. The suspects’ and motive is unknown at this stage. A murder case was opened for investigation,” said police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana.