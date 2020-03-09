Suspected, 32, arrested over Khayelitsha bloodbath

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – A suspect is expected to appear in court soon after seven people were killed and seven injured in a shooting at an illegal Khayelitsha drinking tavern in the early hours of Sunday. A team of experienced provincial detectives assigned to the case made an arrest today, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said. The 32-year-old suspect is from Khayelitsha and more arrests are imminent as the investigation progresses, Potelwa added. Meanhwile, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the shooting "in the strongest terms". "Too often we see such reported incidences, the last of which took place in Khayelitsha on 22 January, 2020, where six suspects entered the premises, shooting and killing four victims.”

In a written question from Reagen Allen MPL to Fritz on 7 February, it was highlighted that there have been 15 such cases over the past 24 months. The motives behind such mass shootings included:

* Arguments (5)

* Intergang conflict (3)

* Revenge (1)

* Robbery (2)

* Motive unknown (4)

“Through the written question, SAPS further revealed that there are similarities in the modus operandi of the 15 identified cases in that the victims were all patrons of the taverns where the shootings occurred.

"At the time the answers were received, these matters were still under investigation to identify further possible motives for the shootings."

Fritz added: “I welcome SAPS announcement that a 72-hour action plan has been activated for the arrest of the unidentified gunmen. SAPS have reported that a process to identify all victims and inform their next of kin is under way.

"It is my hope that the SAPS’ investigation will bring the necessary relief to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones during this difficult period.

"I urge anyone with information that could assist in investigation to urgently report such to their local SAPS station or to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Odwa Mkentane reported that Site B residents are living in fear after yet another shooting at a house used as a braai venue in Sihawu Crescent.

A resident who heard the shooting said one of the assailants shouted “senza’ udoor to door operation” (we are doing door to door) while speeding off in their getaway vehicle. The term door-to-door is believed by some to mean that “more attacks are coming”.

“I don’t think the shootings will ever end in Khayelitsha. I heard the gunshots, I could feel my body becoming cold,” said the resident, who requested that his name be withheld as he feared for his life.

Cape Times