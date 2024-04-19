Suspected cop killer shot dead by police after manhunt

A suspect wanted for the murder of West Coast Sergeant Adrian Mahoney was shot and killed after he allegedly fired at police who found him in a hideout.

Preliminary information suggests that at about 12.45pm on Wednesday, 44-year-old police officer Mohoney along with his partner were dispatched to attend to a domestic violence complaint in Klapmuts Street, Mamre. According to Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, the suspect in the domestic violence incident attacked the cops. “Upon arrival at the address, the suspect allegedly during a scuffle, took the service pistol of the deceased police official and fatally shot him.

“The suspect also opened fire on the partner of the sergeant where after he fled the scene on foot. “The partner of the sergeant was not hurt,” said Potelwa, adding a search for the wanted suspect was under way. Officer Mohoney was shot and killed when he responded to a domestic violence incident in Mamre. By Thursday morning, it emerged that the manhunt for the suspect led police to a farm where he was allegedly hiding.

The man, who was allegedly still in possession of the state firearm, pointed the firearm at the police officers after being urged to surrender. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that the suspect was allegedly shot by police. “The allegations of the police shooting a suspect that allegedly shot the police was reported to IPID and we have taken over the case for investigation,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile condemned attacks and killing of police officers. Meanwhile, a manhunt is still under way after eight people, including two women, were gunned down on Wednesday morning in three separate incidents in Harare, Khayelitsha. The killings have left the community gripped in fear.

Police, on Thursday, also welcomed the Western Cape High Court sentences handed down to gang members Gcinithemba Beja and Fundile Maseti for their involvement in cases of murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Khayelitsha. In March 2020 police responded to a crime scene in Site B, Khayelitsha where seven people were shot and killed. Three victims including a six-year-old child were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A witness later placed the suspects at the scene. “Because of the meticulous investigation conducted by Warrant Officer Zinele Ngqola, a well-prepared case could be presented to the court. The investigating officer faced a gruelling onslaught from the defence lawyer,” police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said. The pair were found guilty and sentenced to 14 life terms each.