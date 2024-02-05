The last KwaBhaca High School pupil admitted to hospital in a suspected poisoning incident that affected 320 pupils is expected to be discharged on Monday.

This comes as the Eastern Cape Health Department said it was awaiting the results to confirm the cause of the suspected poisoning. Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said three pupils were discharged from hospital on Saturday after medical evaluation and monitoring. “Meanwhile, stools, water and food samples were sent to the lab and are we are awaiting the results,” sad Kupelo.

Kupelo said it was still unclear if the suspected poisoning was food or waterborne. Kupelo said more than 320 learners from the high school were rushed to health-care facilities after presenting with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea over two days last week. “A total of 324 learners presenting with diarrhoea and vomiting from the same school in KwaBhaca were treated at Tshungwana Clinic, while three have been admitted to hospital.

On February 1, 274 learners were rushed to Tshungwana Clinic presenting with diarrhoea and vomiting while on February 2 a further 50 from the same school were treated.” “The source of the illness is still being investigated. The Alfred Nzo District Municipality took samples for testing,” said Kupelo. “Of the 324 learners, 313 were successfully managed at Tshungwana Clinic, while 59 were taken to Madzikane KaZulu Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Of the 59 admitted at Madzikane KaZulu Memorial Hospital, 55 were treated and discharged.”

Kupelo said all pupils were in a stable condition. Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth wished the learners a speedy recovery. “We are confident that they will soon be back at school because they are in good hands. We are grateful that our dedicated and hard-working health-care workers continue to do their best in ensuring that lives are saved.”

The department and Alfred Nzo District Municipality indicated they would remain on high alert. Municipality spokesperson Lixolile Petela said: “We are glad that the children have been treated and (discharged) from hospital.” The latest incident comes after 120 pupils were transported to Frontier Hospital in Komani after complaints of abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting in October last year.