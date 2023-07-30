Suspects accused of robbing missing German tourist may face murder charges

While police still have no new developments on German tourist Nick Frischke’s whereabouts five months later, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could add more charges, including murder, against the five men arrested for his robbery. This is according to NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, who said the case against the accused has been postponed to determine whether murder charges could be added.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin appeared virtually in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court from Pollsmoor Prison on Friday. It is alleged that they robbed Frischke of his belongings at the Kabonkelberg hiking trail near Hout Bay in February. They are charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances. It has been nearly five months since the 23-year-old went missing after setting out on a hike alone in Hangberg. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said an investigating officer on the case was working around the clock to locate the missing Frischke.

“Kindly be advised that the investigating officer is going the proverbial extra mile in collating all available information in a bid to locate the missing person. There are no new developments to report at this stage," said Swartbooi. Frischke's father, André Hallwas, said they were waiting for the next court date. A Hangberg community activist said: “I feel it is unfair for Nick’s family that his body has not been found. We have been looking for Nick and we have not yet been successful in finding him.”