Suspects arrested for stealing out of cars in CBD

Cape Town - Two suspects have been arrested while another is still at large, for theft out of motor vehicles in the CBD. The suspects were caught and traced via CCTV footage. City mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: “(On Friday) our CCTV operators in the Town CBD area detected a theft in progress, along Strand Street and in close proximity to the Castle. Three persons were seen to be smashing the window of a parked vehicle and looking for valuables within the vehicle. Enforcement staff were quickly dispatched to the area and a search ensued along the railway tracks, where the three suspects were last seen heading. Unfortunately no further trace could be found.”

Smith said a short while later camera operators in the Green Point area identified the same suspects again, close to Gallows Hill. “Members responded along with SAPS and managed to apprehend two of the suspects, while a search for the third is still under way. The camera network across the City continues to yield outstanding results, with 80 incidents recorded over Thursday alone (June 8). This includes 35 issues requiring our Traffic Services to be deployed, with another 25 instances resulting in the detection of crime where our enforcement staff along with SAPS were notified,” said Smith. Other incidents included were drug dealing that was detected by operators in Bellville and Mitchells Plain, while two separate incidents of drug dealing were detected in Wynberg.