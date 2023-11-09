Suspects nabbed after attacking elderly German couple who stopped to take pictures

Ahead of an anticipated bumper tourism season in Cape Town, visitors have been urged to exercise caution after a German couple were robbed when they stopped near Wolfgat Nature Reserve to take pictures. Two suspects, aged 30 and 34 years, were arrested in connection with the incident along Baden Powell Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the suspects faced charges of armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms, and were expected to appear at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s court once charged. “The male passenger remained in the vehicle and took a nap while his wife took the camera to take some pictures when they were approached by two unknown males.The one suspect went to the vehicle and after knocking on the car window, he opened the driver's door and grabbed the GPS which was plugged in on the front seat. “The suspect struck the victim, and showed a panga in his hand when he tried to resist him. The second suspect grabbed the female victim's camera and forced her down onto the ground. The victim then gave the suspect a cash note in an attempt to get him to leave her alone.

“When passers-by approached, the scene the two suspects fled on foot. A chase ensued and the suspects were arrested and the stolen items recovered, along with the weapons used to commit the deed. One of the passers-by who assisted was Colonel Dirk Rademan, Kleinvlei SAPS Station Commander,” said Van Wyk. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the focus was on public safety following the launch of the festive tourism safety operation this week. “While the launch event Wednesday focused on tourism, it is important to note that the City has a festive season safety plan that encompasses public safety as a whole, across the metropole.

“While we increase deployments to high traffic areas over this time, like shopping districts, beaches and other public attractions, we also continue our day-to-day enforcement actions and priorities” said Smith. Cape Town Tourism CEO, Enver Duminy, said they encouraged tourists to download the Namola safety app. “We strongly recommend staying on main roads and highways, as deviating from these routes can lead to potentially unsafe areas or high danger zones. While the desire to explore off the beaten path is understandable, it's crucial to prioritise your well-being and avoid unnecessary risks.