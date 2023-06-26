Suspects sought after high-speed chase in hijacked car

Cape Town – Police are looking for four suspects who escaped after a high-speed chase that ensued when officers spotted a stolen vehicle on the N1 on Sunday. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said members of the Flying Squad were patrolling the freeway just after 10pm when they noticed a Renault that had been hijacked in Parow earlier.

“The vehicle was chased from Bellville and ended up in Freedom Farm informal settlement, near Delft.” The suspects opened fire at police before getting out of the stolen vehicle and running between shacks. One of them dropped his firearm, Van Wyk said. “A 9mm Beretta pistol with eight rounds and one cartridge stuck in the firearm were retrieved. The hijacked vehicle was confiscated for further investigation.”

In an unrelated incident, police in Mfuleni arrested three suspects for possession of a presumed hijacked vehicle. At about 11.30pm on Saturday, officers were patrolling in Kleinvlei when they saw the occupants of a gold Toyota Corolla acting suspiciously. They stopped and searched the vehicle in Blue Downs Way, Kleinvlei. It was found that the vehicle was reported hijacked at Kleinvlei SAPS earlier this month.