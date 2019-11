Swellendam farmer on attempted murder charge released









File photo: Pexels

Cape Town – A Swellendam farmer, charged with attempted murder, has been released after consulting the senior public prosecutor. Police said the victim, Marciano Abrahams, was still in hospital and his statement was outstanding.

Abrahams, 21, was shot on Sunday as an innocent bystander after an alleged confrontation between two farmers in the area.





His aunt, Lydia October, said he was walking with a friend past the cattle farm when they noticed two farmers in a heated argument over a dead cow. One of the farmers allegedly fired a shot which hit Abrahams in the leg.





The farmer, 55, was expected to appear in the Swellendam Magistrate's Court yesterday.





Abrahams's mother, Elsabe Abrahams, said yesterday her son's recovery was her priority as he was lucky to have survived the shooting.





"It's too soon to say when he will be discharged, he could've lost his life. If there are complications, he could lose his leg, but doctors have told me that won't happen," she said.





Following the incident on Sunday, protests continued in the town for two days.





Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said police were still in the area.





"There is currently no police action, however, police are monitoring the area," Majikela said.





National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case docket has been returned to the investigating officer for further investigation.





