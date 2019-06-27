File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The swift arrest of a suspect who tried to rob a paramedic in Paarl has been welcomed by emergency health services. The suspect’s alleged accomplice is still on the loose, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said, but police were on his heels.

The latest attack on the paramedic follows a spate of robberies in recent months targeting on-duty ambulance personnel while transporting patients in crime-ridden places.

Vermaak said the incident in Paarl on Tuesday night occurred when two paramedics stopped at a local shopping centre shortly after 7pm to buy food.

While waiting in the van for his colleague to return, two men pulled open the door of the ambulance, demanding money from the paramedic.

Warning him that they were armed, but finding nothing worth stealing among his belongings, the suspects then marched the paramedic into a shop demanding that he withdraw cash at an ATM and give it to them.

An off-duty Metro Ambulance paramedic then caused the suspects to flee the scene empty handed, said Vermaak.

“We are glad that our paramedics were not injured in this incident and appreciate the off-duty Metro Ambulance medic stepping in to inquire about the situation at the time.

“We also appreciate the fact that a suspect could be arrested so soon following the incident.

“The theft of equipment, attacks on paramedics and robbing them have become a daily occurrence in our rendering of emergency medical services,” Vermaak said.

EMS spokesperson Marika Champion said they supported calls to communities to help keep EMS crews safe by reporting these incidents.

“Often EMS crews cannot go into unsafe areas because of the high crime, which negatively impacts on their service delivery and response times.

“Vulnerable people who need these services most, must then wait longer for EMS crews to arrive. Previously, there have been some successful arrests and prosecutions due to the community reporting these attacks,” said Champion.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said they were investigating a case of robbery.

“The victim immediately went to Paarl East SAPS and reported the incident.

‘‘The quick response from our members led to the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect. His accomplice is still at large. The suspect is due in court tomorrow,” Malo said.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

