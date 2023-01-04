Swingers Lounge to honour musician Bentley Brown who died on New Year’s Day

Cape Town - As many local artists die without much wealth to their names, no matter how world class they are, Swingers Lounge in Wetton is hosting a tribute in honour of Bentley Marcus Brown, bassist and vocalist of the Just Us band.

He had been hospitalised for two weeks for respiratory issues, where he received oxygen until his breathing problems took a turn for the worse.

Remembering Brown, friend and fellow musician, Ben Hector said: “What I'll miss the most, he was a very very humble person, always had a beautiful smile, soft spoken and music was his first love. I’m a DJ and we’ve been working together for a great number of years at various venues. Bentley was the type of guy to be first at the venue, a very punctual person. He was a gentle giant, a profound vocalist.

“When he started in the industry he started with a band called Encore and as a youngster he performed in a langarm band. His father was called Bones Delight, who was also a member of the Rockets back in the day. His sister is also a vocalist, so it's in the blood of the family.”