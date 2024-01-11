Table Mountain Aerial Cableway welcomes visitor number 31 million since it began operations in 1929

Gerda Pretorius from Bloemfontein was surprised with a special gift hamper when she and her husband, Lood, arrived at the cableway station on Thursday morning. They were waiting their turn to board the cable car, when Gerda was pulled from the queue and told that she was the 31 millionth visitor. The Pretorius couple were on a two-day visit to Cape Town.

"It has been such fun to be back in Cape Town for this quick visit, and a thrill to see the mountain and the Cableway. We haven't been on the mountain in over 30 years and today was a very nice surprise. Thank you for making us feel very special as we celebrate my 69th birthday (on 24 January)," said Gerda.

TMACC managing director, Wahida Parker, said welcoming their 31 millionth visitor (since the start of operations in 1929) was a “thrilling opportunity”.

“We are eternally grateful to every single person who visited our mountain and made use of the cableway over these nine-plus decades,” Parker said.