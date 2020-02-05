Management said the warm weather and long summer days continued to attract throngs of visitors to Table Mountain, even as many holidaymakers returned to work.
There were, however, a number of risks that visitors and hikers should be aware of that could impact their personal safety, TMACC said.
“The safety of our visitors is our top priority and it is extremely important that people have a safe and enjoyable experience when visiting our mountain,” said TMACC managing director, Wahida Parker.
“Even though the responsibility and the jurisdiction to protect visitors in the entire Table Mountain National Park rests with South African National Parks (SANParks) officials, we are continually looking for ways in which we can assist and partner with SANParks,” Parker said.