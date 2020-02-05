Table Mountain cableway in renewed mountain safety drive









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has renewed efforts to keep the iconic mountain safer for visitors this summer. Management said the warm weather and long summer days continued to attract throngs of visitors to Table Mountain, even as many holidaymakers returned to work. There were, however, a number of risks that visitors and hikers should be aware of that could impact their personal safety, TMACC said. “The safety of our visitors is our top priority and it is extremely important that people have a safe and enjoyable experience when visiting our mountain,” said TMACC managing director, Wahida Parker. “Even though the responsibility and the jurisdiction to protect visitors in the entire Table Mountain National Park rests with South African National Parks (SANParks) officials, we are continually looking for ways in which we can assist and partner with SANParks,” Parker said.

In order to boost safety and security, TMACC procured three high-tech CCTV cameras for use by SANParks.

The state-of-the-art cameras are fixed at strategic locations across the park and are helping to cast a wider security net over large swathes of Cape Town’s iconic landmark.

They are monitored by operators around the clock, while SANParks personnel will be deployed to respond to any incidents as required.

“We also encourage our visitors to take note of a few simple dos and don’ts when it comes to safety on Table Mountain,” Parker advised.

General safety tips included planning the route, sticking to designated paths and walking with a hiking guide.

Cape Times