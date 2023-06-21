Table Mountain National Park bans kite boarding at Noordhoek Lagoon

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) management has reiterated that kite boarding is not permitted at Noordhoek Lagoon.

SANParks on Wednesday said concerns had recently been raised by environmental and recreational user groups concerning the use of the Noordhoek Beach’s seasonal backshore lagoon that forms above the high water mark of the beach area. Following rigorous environmental and consultative processes by the Park with peninsula-wide stakeholder groupings and the public, certain long-established recreational activities are permitted in the park in terms of an approved Environmental Management Programme (EMP) for the respective activity, SANParks said. In terms of these EMPs, dog walking on leads and horse riding on designated routes are two of the recreational activities permitted around the Noordhoek backshore lagoon.

“In 2007, the park was challenged with the arrival of kiteboarding as a recreational activity on Noordhoek Lagoon. Environmental and other recreational user groups expressed their concerns to SANParks due to the impacts of kite boarding on birdlife and the other recreational users. “At that stage SANParks assessed the matter, taking into account all considerations, and took the decision that kite boarding was not an appropriate recreational activity to take place on the Noordhoek Beach backshore lagoon. This decision was communicated at the time, and signage to this effect was erected at the car park and on the trail to the beach. Unfortunately, this ‘No Kite boarding’ signage has at various times been removed and had to be replaced,” SANParks said. TMNP management has again assessed the situation and reiterated the decision that kite boarding is not permitted at Noordhoek Lagoon.