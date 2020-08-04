Taxi driver's slaying probed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Police are investigating whether the murder of a well-known Mfuleni taxi owner who was shot dead while seated in his car is related to the ongoing taxi violence in the province. According to friend and local Community Police Forum (CPF) treasurer Mavusi Gqola, taxi operator Mdila Makasi was found dead on Sunday night inside his vehicle, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. “He had parked the car and was waiting for someone when three men approached and fired shots through the window at close range. About 13 cases were found at the scene where he died. The suspects fled on foot. We are not sure yet if maybe they had parked their car somewhere and came by foot, we don’t know the motive. We are calling for the police to leave no stone unturned,” Gqola said. He said Makasi was a gentleman with a big heart. “He loved his family and was a true friend who one could really rely on. We are also calling for Sanco to look into the escalating violent crimes in the area,” said Gqola.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder had been opened.

“Upon their arrival police found the man inside a Toyota Corolla with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The circumstances leading to this incident are under investigation with no arrests so far,” said Rwexana.

The shooting comes as tensions over routes are brewing at the Bellville taxi rank.

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial spokesperson Gershon Geyer said they were still investigating the issue, in the hope of bringing solutions.

“We have been meeting with transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and top leaders of the taxi associations, but unfortunately these incidents are continuing despite that. Plans for an Indaba in the taxi industry involving Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula are also in the pipeline. We need urgent intervention and cannot wait long while people are dying,” said Geyer.

Last month, Madikizela said more than 40 taxi-related murders had been reported and close to 50 cases were on the court rolls.

Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, Madikizela’s spokesperson, said: “The department has been in contact with the SAPS regarding Sunday’s shooting incident, which is being investigated by a team of detectives who are focused on all taxi-related crimes.

“During a meeting held by MEC Madikizela, he appealed to the leadership to settle their differences without resorting to violence.

“The department is committed to making available the services of independent mediators whenever the industry leaders show a willingness to resolve their differences through dialogue.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.