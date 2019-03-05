The four taxi drivers arrested for 'robbing, kidnapping' a Taxify driver have been released.

Cape Town – A Taxify driver has died after being stabbed. It is believed the driver had been at his home when he received a trip request at Durbanville around 8pm on Saturday. It was not clear if any personal possessions had been stolen or what had led to his being stabbed multiple times.

The driver, whose name was not released, was found near Langa by another motorist, who reported the incident to the police.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “He was then taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, after which he was transferred to another hospital, where he later died.

"An attempted car-jacking and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) case was registered first. This case will now be changed to murder after (his death) has been confirmed,” Van Wyk said.

The incident comes after police made a breakthrough in the robbery of a Taxify driver in Bridgetown, Athlone, last month.

A robbery common case was opened for investigation after a Taxify driver was robbed of his belongings by a 35-year-old man.

On January 13, a 42-year-old was allegedly hijacked while picking up a passenger in Plumstead to be taken to Grassy Park, and the passenger’s friend in Zeekoevlei.

Taxify’s country manager, Gareth Taylor, said they had been made aware of reports of a stabbing incident involving an e-hailing driver on Saturday.

“At this time Taxify can confirm that the victim was a Taxify driver who has been registered on the platform since January 2019 and that he was operational during the night in question.

"Taxify will do everything possible to support any SAPS investigations into this incident by sharing any information we possibly can that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator of this atrocious incident,” Taylor said.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times