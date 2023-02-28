Tazne’s family ready to pick up the pieces

Cape Town - Desperate to pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives after three years of trauma, the family of slain Tazne van Wyk said they looked forward to their journey of healing after their daughter’s murderer was recently sentenced. Carmen van Wyk, Tazne’s mother, said while the hurt and sorrow of losing their eight-year-old daughter would always stay with them, they had hope for healing, with Van Wyk having also recently birthed a girl.

Moyhdian Pangkaeker was recently convicted in the Western Cape High Court for the rape, murder and kidnapping of Tazne in February 2020. The court case ran for three years. Pangkaeker recently started serving nine life terms behind bars for the 21 criminal charges he was convicted of earlier this year by Judge Alan Maher. “I have no words and I’m not sure what to say anymore, but naturally, no punishment will ever be enough because it will not bring back our precious daughter.

“The fact that the case was drawn out and postponed so many times was upsetting and disappointing. “It was also gruelling returning to court each time and hearing the gruesomeness of (Pangkaeker’s) deeds. “The counselling received wasn’t enough because we believe only God can heal our wounds, and that will be done in God’s time only.

“We are very grateful for the work of the investigating officer and the team behind the case who ensured a successful conviction. Tazne van Wyk Picture: Supplied “We really cannot say thank you enough for what was done,” said Van Wyk. She said their healing now included the journey of their new baby, born two months ago.

The family also holds dear the memories Tazne left them with. “We were blessed with another baby and trust that God’s protection is on her life. “We will remember Tazne for her kindness.

“She cared a lot for everybody around her and would almost always go short on herself to make sure somebody else was happy. “She was a true leader and role model at her young age,” said Van Wyk. While the lives of the family would now continue, the work for the investigating officer, Captain Martino Plaatjies, continues in piles of criminal dockets.

Plaatjies, a SAPS officer for 30 years, dug deep into the criminal history of Pangkaeker, securing the conviction and sentence. He said he could now sleep easier. “I went home a lot with this case and couldn’t get the affected families out of my head easily.

“Yes, there were coping mechanisms and I had a good support structure while investigating, but the case had taken a toll on me emotionally and mentally as well. “I have had many encounters with ruthless criminals but Pangkaeker was one of the most unique perpetrators that I have dealt with. “When we secured the conviction, the parents were very relieved.

“I was very confident in the investigation work that was done and knew we had built a solid case against him. “Being a father myself, I cannot imagine what Tazne’s parents must have gone through during this entire process. I walked a path with them and they placed a lot of trust in me and I knew I had to ensure justice can prevail.

I couldn’t do this alone and know that God gave me strength through it all,” said Plaatjies. Tazne was honoured by the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum and Ravensmead residents on Sunday when they renamed a park after her. Local activists in Ravensmead said the park renaming was to create awareness about Tazne’s case and encourage residents to stand up against GBV.