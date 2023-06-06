Teaching, learning activities back on track at CPUT ahead of mid-year exams

Cape Town - Teaching and learning activities have resumed at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) following resolutions reached between the executive management and student leaders. The activities continued on Monday, a few days after the university opened its residence doors following an abrupt evacuation amid violent protest actions.

The university’s spokesperson Lauren Kansley said mid-year assessments were expected to start on June 17. “A task team representing the academic project was tasked with presenting a plan for the most effective and beneficial return to campus for both staff and students. After deliberating on a range of scenarios presented to sectors of the CPUT community, senate and exco of council have given final approval,” said Kansley. Student grievances such as funding concerns were National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) related while others were institutional based.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) said in relation to accommodation challenges they had demanded management open a building to accommodate the students currently residing at Marikana, Bellville Student Centre and Catsville L-Shape. “The executive management has committed, as a long-term solution, to build and buy residences across the four campuses with a collective capacity of 2150 beds. “A process to appoint off-campus residence coordinators and supervisors is under way to ensure that off-campus residence students enjoy the same benefits as on-campus students. In respect of R45K cap, SRC and CPUT management engaged extensively on this matter.

“Despite this being an external matter and a policy position of NSFAS and DHET, we demanded management’s support. A two day meeting with NSFAS took place and where we sought for exemption from the R45K cap and direct payments, and we are awaiting the outcomes of the application,” said SRC president Mpfunzeni Ramano. He said they had further resolved to approach the office of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande. CPUT also confirmed it had requested exemption from the direct payment system which was expected to be rolled out at universities from June 2.