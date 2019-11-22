Tears after musical equipment worth R130K is stolen from two Cape schools









Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammon File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Thugs who have targeted schools this month made off with electronics and a range of musical instruments worth at least R130 000. Around midnight on Wednesday, they hit Crestway High School in Retreat, stealing electronic equipment including computers. The school’s head of department, Ashley Jaftha, said the caretaker arrived at the school first and noticed the kitchen window was open. The burglar bars were pushed back. “We suspect the incident happened at midnight on Wednesday.

‘‘The perpetrators bent the burglar bars and gained access to the kitchen, where a microwave and two kettles were stolen.

‘‘They then moved to the administration building and took two computers and hard drives,” Jaftha said.

“All the academic results, admin and financial works were there.

‘‘This is a setback because we will now have to do filing all over again,” Jaftha added.

The incident was the second this year, Jaftha said.

“We are in the process of moving to a new building with a new fence. We are urging residents to take pride in what we have and to not buy stolen items,” said Jaftha.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the damages incurred totalled R30 000.

Two weeks ago Eluxolweni Primary School in Khayelitsha was ransacked and musical equipment worth R100 000 was stolen.

The thieves made off with six trumpets, five saxophones, five trombones, two keyboards, drum kit cymbals, musical stands, two acoustic guitars, a guitar amp and two bass amps, bringing to a halt pupils’ music lessons.

Music teacher Babalwa Meintjies said: “About 5pm on November 4, thugs gained access to the shipping container where the instruments were stored by breaking the burglar gate and door.

"You should have seen the sadness and tears when the children heard the news. It was like they lost hope.”

Meintjies taught about 65 pupils who had dreams to pursue music. She taught during the week and on Saturdays.

Musical instruments were provided to the school by the Institute for Indigenous Music and Arts Development (Imad), which also offered pupils music education.

The pupils from underprivileged backgrounds are known for their brilliant and stimulating performances, and earlier this year they performed at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

“We are appealing to sponsors and the public to assist us, even if it’s with a few instruments so that classes can continue. These are children with bright futures.

‘‘We are also urging the community to share any information they have either with the police or the school. Last night we had a performance at Artscape and had to borrow from other schools,”said Meintjies.

To donate any instrument or inquire more about how to help Eluxolweni Primary School pupils, contact Meintjies at 079 874 5769, alternatively email [email protected] for donations.

Cape Times