Tech pundits assemble to showcase top African innovations

Topco Media, a leading B2B media, digital, and events company, has announced that the Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2024 will take place on May 16-17 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town. Sentech, a leading provider of digital infrastructure and platform services, continues its partnership as the platinum sponsor for its 6th annual conference.

CEO at Topco Media Ralf Fletcher expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event. "The Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference is a pivotal platform for showcasing the latest technological innovations emerging from Africa. We're grateful for Sentech's unwavering support as our platinum partner, enabling us to drive meaningful dialogue and collaboration within the tech industry."

“Sentech, in partnership with Topco Media, are proponents of a digitally transformed and independent Africa, hence our ongoing commitment to host the Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference. “Sentech is thrilled to be part of why Africa will be the main hub for innovation, collaboration, and global leaders in ground-breaking technologies that will transform lives. I challenge all technology pundits to gather in partnership with Sentech and Topco Media to transform Africa,” said Sentech CEO Tebogo Leshope. The conference will zoom in on conversations specific to megatrends such as AI in Africa, FinTech, ConnecTech, RegTech, HR Tech, Digital Transformation in Business, and Green Tech, offering additional FutureTech demos, and workshops.

Audiences can look forward to a dynamic line-up of speakers, including Department of Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele who will be delivering a keynote address, and Country General Manager, South Africa at Amazon Web Services, Chris Erasmus. Other notable speakers include Marumo Nkomo, the Economic Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative, South African Permanent Mission to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Lara Rosmarin, the Head of Entrepreneurial Development, UVU Accelerate. Additionally, the conference will host a Start-up Pitching Den, supported by strategic partner HAVAÍC, where ten preselected tech start-ups will compete for the title of Africa Tech Week 2024 Pitching Den Champion.