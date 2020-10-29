Teen arrested for hijacking truck full of appliances

Cape Town - A 17-year-old is expected in court soon in connection with the hijacking of a truck carrying household appliances in Goodwood.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said a vehicle-tracking device in the truck allowed the flying squad to swoop on the suspect.

“The members were alerted that a truck with household appliances had been hijacked and they immediately started with an investigation and followed the signal of a tracker unit that was installed in the vehicle.

“The signal led the police to a residence in Mandela Park in Khayelitsha where the truck and the stolen cargo valued at about R800000 were recovered.

“One suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested. Once charged, he is expected to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha for the possession of stolen property,” Traut said.