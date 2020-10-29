Teen arrested for hijacking truck full of appliances
Cape Town - A 17-year-old is expected in court soon in connection with the hijacking of a truck carrying household appliances in Goodwood.
Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said a vehicle-tracking device in the truck allowed the flying squad to swoop on the suspect.
“The members were alerted that a truck with household appliances had been hijacked and they immediately started with an investigation and followed the signal of a tracker unit that was installed in the vehicle.
“The signal led the police to a residence in Mandela Park in Khayelitsha where the truck and the stolen cargo valued at about R800000 were recovered.
“One suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested. Once charged, he is expected to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha for the possession of stolen property,” Traut said.
Separately, two suspects aged 28 and 38 were arrested for the possession of shotgun ammunition and presumed stolen state property in Dunoon, Milnerton, on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a search warrant was executed at a premises in Jasmine Street.
He said the main suspect was out on parole and was a convicted armed robber.
“The members seized a torch, a baton, SAPS reflector jacket, handcuffs, shoes, boots, police issue uniform pieces, student ranks and two imitation firearms,” Van Wyk said.
Cape Times