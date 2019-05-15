File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – A 19-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the killing of a Bonnievale farmer and the serious injuries inflicted on his wife during a robbery, police said on Thursday. Tool and Liezel Wessels were about to leave for choir practice and a support group meeting on Monday night when they were attacked. The couple has two daughters studying at Stellenbosch University.

"Kindly be advised that our investigations into the Bonnievale murder and attempted murder led to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect, who has been detained for questioning," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said on Wednesday.

"One of the firearms stolen during the incident, a .22 rifle has been seized. The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance once he has been charged."

Traut said other suspects involved in the attack were yet to be arrested.

Police said four armed suspects attacked the Wessels couple, both 55 years old, in their residence, holding them hostage. Liezel, an accountant at one of the wineries in the area, was stabbed and had boiling water poured over her but managed to escape and call for help.

"The female victim who sustained a stab wound managed to escape and alerted police. The body of her husband was later discovered approximately 200m from the house," Traut said on Tuesday.

Netwerk24 reported that their daughters, Annelie and Jana, were too upset to go back to their home.

Annelie Wessels, 23, said she did not even want to know what had happened during the attack.

"I do not want to know the details. I have asked everybody not to tell me," she said.



