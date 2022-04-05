Teen serial rapist, thought to be the youngest ever, sentenced to 30 years in jail

CAPE TOWN – A 17-year-old convicted serial rapist who was recently sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment by the Gauteng Regional Court in Palm Ridge is believed to be the youngest recorded serial rapist in the history of South Africa. The teenager was 15 years old at the time he raped three boys in Katlehong, aged between eight and 10, on three different occasions during 2020.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello welcomed the sentence on Tuesday following the guilty verdict on March 30. Detective Renny Matshavha, who is based at the Katlehong Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence (FCS) unit was assigned to the case and has since been hailed for her sterling work. “Sergeant Matshavha immediately commenced with her investigation and pieced all the available evidence together. Her quality investigation resulted in a solid case brought against the young accused in court who was ultimately sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment for three counts of rape,” said Sello.

Gauteng acting police provincial commissioner Girly Mbele welcomed the sentence on Tuesday and commended investigating officer Matshavha for leading a quality investigation. “The sentence handed down to the 17-year-old convicted serial rapist was a bitter-sweet success. It cannot have been easy for Sergeant Matshavha to investigate a case whereby the perpetrator was a child, but she persevered in seeking justice for the three minor victims and their families. “Our relentless efforts in addressing the proliferation of sexual offences will restore the communities’ faith in the SAPS,” said Mbele.

